Nikkei rebounds 2.17% to 65,416.63 on Tokyo chip gains
Business
Japan's Nikkei bounced back by 2.17% on Tuesday, closing at 65,416.63 after a rough drop the day before.
Big gains in chip stocks like Tokyo Electron (8.91%) and Advantest (4.34%) helped drive the recovery, while the broader Topix index also climbed 1.14%.
Tokyo financial stocks rally, AI worries
Financial and tech stocks joined the rally: SoftBank Group rose 1.03%, and banks like Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho ticked up ahead of next week's Bank of Japan meeting.
Still, some experts flagged worries about how fast AI-related stocks are rising, with Kazuaki Shimada from IwaiCosmo Securities noting those concerns.
Overall, more than half of Tokyo's top market stocks gained ground Tuesday, even though Fast Retailing slipped nearly 1%.