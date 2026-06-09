Nikkei rebounds 2.17% to 65,416.63 on Tokyo chip gains

Tokyo financial stocks rally, AI worries

Financial and tech stocks joined the rally: SoftBank Group rose 1.03%, and banks like Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho ticked up ahead of next week's Bank of Japan meeting.

Still, some experts flagged worries about how fast AI-related stocks are rising, with Kazuaki Shimada from IwaiCosmo Securities noting those concerns.

Overall, more than half of Tokyo's top market stocks gained ground Tuesday, even though Fast Retailing slipped nearly 1%.