No more late-night calls: New draft rules for recovery agents

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just dropped new draft rules to clean up how banks and NBFCs chase people for loan repayments. The goal? Make sure agents treat borrowers with respect, after lots of complaints about rude or aggressive calls. If all goes as planned, these rules kick in from July 1, 2026.

When can agents call you? Agents can only contact you between 8am and 7 pm—no more late-night calls or calls during inappropriate occasions.

They'll have to show ID and official papers when they visit.

Banks must use certified agents (certified by the IIBF or by any other institute having a tie-up arrangement with IIBF) and can't overshare your data.

Threats, shaming, and abusive language? All banned Threats, abusive language, shaming borrowers in public, or bugging your family/employer? All banned under the new draft.

If you complain about an agent's behavior, the bank shall not forward the concerned recovery case to a recovery agent till it finally disposes of the grievance.