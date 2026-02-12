No more mis-selling of financial products by banks: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India has issued comprehensive draft instructions to stop banks from pushing financial products that aren't right for customers.
Starting July 2026, banks will have to refund money and pay compensation if they mis-sell things like insurance or mutual funds.
This means banks may need to rethink their usual sales-first approach.
Banks will need to check in with customers after sale
From July 1, 2026, banks will need to check in with customers within 30 days of a sale to make sure they actually understand what they bought.
Until now, bank staff faced pressure to hit sales targets, sometimes leading them to push unsuitable products.
The RBI hopes these rules will encourage more ethical selling and protect people from getting stuck with stuff they don't need—even if it means less easy money for the banks at first.