No more mis-selling of financial products by banks: RBI

Banks will need to check in with customers after sale

From July 1, 2026, banks will need to check in with customers within 30 days of a sale to make sure they actually understand what they bought.

Until now, bank staff faced pressure to hit sales targets, sometimes leading them to push unsuitable products.

The RBI hopes these rules will encourage more ethical selling and protect people from getting stuck with stuff they don't need—even if it means less easy money for the banks at first.