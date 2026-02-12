NPST's quarterly sales soar 147% YoY, but profits are slipping
NPST reported quarterly sales of ₹52.62 crore, up 147.74% year-on-year.
But behind the impressive numbers, profits are slipping—operating margins dropped to 26.97% and overall profit for the year so far is down 26.56%.
Employee costs have risen.
Revenue growth story continues for NPST
Even with four straight quarters of revenue growth since their rough patch in late 2024, NPST still hasn't bounced back to its old highs.
The stock dipped slightly today, showing investors aren't fully convinced yet.
For anyone watching how tech companies balance growth and real profit, this is one to keep an eye on.