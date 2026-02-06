NSE's Q3 profit jumps 15% quarter-on-quarter
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just posted a ₹2,408 crore profit for October-December 2025—a solid 15% boost from last quarter.
Total income also edged up by 6%, landing at ₹4,395 crore.
The exchange's 9-month profit stands at ₹7,431 crore
NSE is seeing real momentum: over the first nine months of FY26, profits hit ₹7,431 crore and it paid a hefty ₹41,842 crore in taxes and duties.
What's fueling this? More people are trading—cash market volumes are up, equity futures jumped 8%, and options trading soared by 15%.
Plus, NSE managed to cut its expenses nearly in half this quarter, making every rupee go further.