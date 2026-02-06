NSE's Q3 profit jumps 15% quarter-on-quarter

The exchange's 9-month profit stands at ₹7,431 crore

NSE is seeing real momentum: over the first nine months of FY26, profits hit ₹7,431 crore and it paid a hefty ₹41,842 crore in taxes and duties.

What's fueling this? More people are trading—cash market volumes are up, equity futures jumped 8%, and options trading soared by 15%.

Plus, NSE managed to cut its expenses nearly in half this quarter, making every rupee go further.