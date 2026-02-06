NSE's Q3 profits up 15% sequentially: Here's why
Business
NSE (National Stock Exchange) just posted a strong Q3, with profits rising 15% from last quarter to ₹2,408 crore.
Total income also grew by 6%, hitting ₹4,395 crore.
The main reason? Higher trading volumes and higher transaction-charge revenue.
Why this quarter matters
If you're curious about how markets are doing or thinking about investing, NSE's growth shows that trading activity is buzzing right now.
For the first nine months of FY26, NSE reported consolidated total income of ₹13,354 crore and profit after tax of ₹7,431 crore.
Trading volumes and cost management drive profit surge
Trading volumes shot up across the board: daily cash trades grew by 3%, equity futures by 8%, and options premiums jumped 15%.
Plus, NSE kept costs in check, which helped its operating profits (EBITDA) soar by a whopping 92%.