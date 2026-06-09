Nursing and PA groups sue Education Department over loan caps Business Jun 09, 2026

Nursing and physician assistant (PA) groups are taking the US Department of Education to court over new student loan limits.

The rule now treats nursing and PA programs as non-professional degrees, capping loans at $20,500 a year and $50,000 total.

These groups say the change could scare off future nurses and PAs, just when health care needs them most.