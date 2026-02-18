NVIDIA's $1B AI bet in India: VC partnerships and more
NVIDIA is teaming up with top Indian venture capital firms—Peak XV, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and Accel India—to back new AI startups.
It's all part of the IndiaAI Mission, a government push to invest over $1 billion in local AI talent and tech.
The big idea? Build more computing muscle and create homegrown AI models and datasets.
NVIDIA is also joining forces with cloud providers
NVIDIA isn't stopping at funding—it's also working with cloud providers like Yotta (who are adding 20,000+ NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs), L&T (building huge AI factories in Chennai and Mumbai), and E2E Networks to set up serious infrastructure.
Meanwhile, tech giants like Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and Wipro are using NVIDIA's software to build smarter enterprise tools for fields like healthcare and telecom.
NVIDIA is boosting academic research
To boost academic research, NVIDIA is partnering with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), giving grantee institutions free access to its enterprise software plus mentorship through its Technology Center.
And for startups: over 4,000 young companies are already getting resources through NVIDIA's Inception program to help them grow faster.