Oil prices drop as Iran-US nuclear talks show 'real progress'
Business
Oil prices dropped on Tuesday after Iran's foreign minister called the latest Geneva nuclear talks with US envoys "constructive" and said an understanding had been reached on "guiding principles."
WTI crude fell 1% to $62.25 per barrel and Brent dropped 2% to $67.22, as hopes grew that a deal could ease sanctions.
Here's how the market performed
The negotiations showed real progress but aren't wrapping up just yet—a date for a third round has not yet been set.
Markets reacted in mixed ways: Wall Street wobbled slightly, while stocks in London and Frankfurt climbed 0.8%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened against the pound after UK unemployment hit 5.2%, raising talk of a possible rate cut by the Bank of England.