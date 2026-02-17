Oil prices rise ahead of US-Iran talks
Business
Oil prices are up, with Brent crude hitting $68.65 and US WTI at $63.75 per barrel, as everyone watches for big US-Iran talks in Geneva this week.
The jump comes from worries that tensions could disrupt oil supplies—so the market's feeling a bit jittery.
What to expect from the Iran nuclear talks
The Geneva meeting will focus on Iran's nuclear program, with Iran hoping for a broad economic deal covering energy and mining.
Meanwhile, the US is keeping military options open if things don't work out.
OPEC+ is also thinking about boosting oil output soon to help steady prices, while China's strong demand and Lunar New Year slowdowns add to the mix.