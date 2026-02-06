Oil prices rise as US, Iran hold talks in Oman
Business
Oil prices ticked up on Friday, with Brent at $67.93 and WTI at $63.67, as the US and Iran were scheduled to hold important talks in Oman later that day.
The world is watching because these discussions could ease tensions near the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for global oil shipments.
Why are oil prices rising?
Rising oil futures were noted by markets.
If the US-Iran talks cool things off, it could help steady markets and keep future price spikes in check.
US-Iran talks in Oman
Iranian and US officials are mainly talking nuclear issues, but there's pressure to discuss missiles too.
The meeting spot was moved from Istanbul after regional diplomatic efforts by Gulf states.
Observers say the outcome could influence market sentiment and regional tensions.