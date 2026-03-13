Oil prices soar as Strait of Hormuz remains shut
Brent crude is holding above $100 a barrel after recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that have driven large price gains (reported at roughly 40-50% since February 28, with sharp single-day jumps).
With the key Strait of Hormuz nearly shut down, about 20% of global oil and a similar share of LNG normally transit the Strait of Hormuz, and vessel movements through the waterway are now severely disrupted (many ships have anchored), sending shockwaves through global markets.
Why it matters
If you're wondering why your wallet feels lighter, it's because rising oil prices can push up costs for everything from travel to groceries.
Economies in Europe and Asia, big energy importers, are now bracing for higher inflation and supply headaches.
Experts say if these disruptions drag on, high prices could persist for an extended period.
What next?
Asian stock markets took a hit: Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.4%, South Korea's Kospi slid 2.2%.
West Texas oil is also up near $96 a barrel.
As long as Middle East tensions stay high and Gulf producers keep output reduced, expect more market jitters ahead.