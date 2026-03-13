Oil prices soar as Strait of Hormuz remains shut Business Mar 13, 2026

Brent crude is holding above $100 a barrel after recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that have driven large price gains (reported at roughly 40-50% since February 28, with sharp single-day jumps).

With the key Strait of Hormuz nearly shut down, about 20% of global oil and a similar share of LNG normally transit the Strait of Hormuz, and vessel movements through the waterway are now severely disrupted (many ships have anchored), sending shockwaves through global markets.