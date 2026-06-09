Oil prices tick up after Iran, Israel reach temporary ceasefire
Business
Oil prices ticked up slightly on Tuesday after Iran and Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire.
Brent crude rose 13 cents to $94.38 a barrel, while US oil hit $91.41, a small climb after a bigger jump the day before when renewed Israeli strikes on Iran and attacks in Lebanon raised fears of a wider conflict.
President Trump urged pause, tensions continue
The pause came after US President Trump pushed both sides to stop attacks.
Still, things are tense: Iran says it will strike again if Israel keeps targeting Hezbollah, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warns of a tough response if provoked.
Investors are also watching the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, worried about what comes next.