Ola Electric narrows Q3 FY26 losses to ₹4.87 billion
Ola Electric trimmed its Q3 FY26 losses to ₹4.87 billion (about $53.7 million), down from ₹5.64 billion last year—even though sales dropped 61% to just 32,680 units.
The company pulled this off by cutting manufacturing costs for new models and hitting a consolidated gross margin that improved to 34.3%.
To cut quarterly operating costs further
To keep expenses in check, Ola plans to cut quarterly operating costs further—from ₹4.84 billion down to ₹2.5-3.0 billion—by making EV cells in-house, ramping up automation, and reducing headcount.
They've also given up a big chunk of office space in Bengaluru.
Ola's full-year targets and plans for the future
Ola has stepped up customer support, stabilizing service execution and addressing service-centre issues.
Looking ahead, they're confident about hitting their full-year goals: ₹30-32 billion in revenue and selling 100,000 units between October 2025 and March 2026.
Plus, a new lineup of cost-efficient models and in-house EV cells should help boost profits even more.