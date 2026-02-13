Ola Electric narrows Q3 FY26 losses to ₹4.87 billion Business Feb 13, 2026

Ola Electric trimmed its Q3 FY26 losses to ₹4.87 billion (about $53.7 million), down from ₹5.64 billion last year—even though sales dropped 61% to just 32,680 units.

The company pulled this off by cutting manufacturing costs for new models and hitting a consolidated gross margin that improved to 34.3%.