Omnicom appoints Prasoon Joshi, Aditya Kanthy to lead India operations
Big moves in the ad world: Omnicom just named Prasoon Joshi as Chairman and Aditya Kanthy as President and Managing Director of its India business.
This comes right after a $13.5 billion merger with Interpublic Group (IPG), which will see eight agencies merged into four—TBWA-Lintas, BBDO, McCann, and Kinnect—starting January 2025.
Why does this matter?
This shakeup is set to streamline India's ad industry by retiring old names like DDB and FCB.
But it also means over 4,000 global job cuts, with industry veterans in India saying most local layoffs are expected in finance, HR, and IT.
The restructuring is aimed at making Omnicom leaner and better positioned to compete with global rivals.
Who are the new leaders?
Prasoon Joshi is a creative heavyweight who's led McCann Worldgroup India and served as APAC Chairman.
Aditya Kanthy was CEO at DDB Mudra Group; now he'll oversee all of Omnicom's newly consolidated Indian operations.
Both bring serious experience to the table for this major transition.