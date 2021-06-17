OnePlus is merging with OPPO, but will operate independently

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 02:39 pm

OnePlus will be merging with the OPPO brand

OnePlus and OPPO are sister concerns owned by the Chinese parent group BBK Electronics. After increasingly close collaboration between the two brands over the years, OnePlus is officially merging with OPPO. The brand that specialized in making "flagship killer" smartphones and had ambitions of rivalling the iPhone is now settling as a sub-brand of Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

Business decision

Move purported to help share resources, reduce operating costs

While eagled-eyed smartphone enthusiasts and members of the technology media have long known the close co-operation between OPPO, Vivo, and OnePlus—down to most products being strikingly similar both in appearances and features—the two brands are now making it official. The move seems to be aimed at sharing resources and reducing operating costs associated with running two separate consumer technology entities.

On paper

OnePlus and OPPO have integrated various product teams

Not surprisingly, OnePlus co-founders Pete Lau and Carl Pei were colleagues at OPPO. Lau, who is the CEO of OnePlus, had also taken up the additional responsibility of serving as OPPO's chief product officer in May 2020. By then, the writing was on the wall for OnePlus as an independent entity, with Lau revealing that the two companies had since then integrated various teams.

Dual role

OnePlus co-founder now has roles in OnePlus, OPPO

Lau, however, paints an optimistic picture while claiming that the move will benefit OnePlus by giving it additional resources and improve its product development. "It will also allow us to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users," said the smartphone industry veteran, who now has dual roles in OPPO and OnePlus.

Still independent?

Lau claims OnePlus will continue to operate independently

Despite being a sub-brand of OPPO, Lau claims that OnePlus will retain its independent operations. That means, the brand will have its separate line of products and events. He also assures that OnePlus will maintain a direct channel with its customers, which is important since it has significant goodwill among its customer base due to its comprehensive community outreach programs.