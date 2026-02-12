ONGC's profits jump 23% on strong gas sales

Highest-ever cumulative interim dividend for FY26 so far

If you're curious about how big companies reward success, here's your answer:

ONGC is sharing the win with shareholders by declaring a second interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share, bringing the highest-ever cumulative interim dividend to ₹15,411 crore for FY26 so far.

If you own shares (or dream of investing), it's proof that strong performance can mean real returns.

The record date for getting this dividend is February 18, 2026, and payment will happen within 30 days.