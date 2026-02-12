ONGC's profits jump 23% on strong gas sales
ONGC just posted a solid 23% jump in profits for October-December 2025 (Q3 FY26), hitting ₹11,946 crore—even though its overall revenue barely changed from last year.
The company's New Well Gas segment played a big part in this growth, bringing in ₹5,028 crore during 9MFY26 (the nine months ended December) and making up nearly a fifth of all gas sales.
Highest-ever cumulative interim dividend for FY26 so far
If you're curious about how big companies reward success, here's your answer:
ONGC is sharing the win with shareholders by declaring a second interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share, bringing the highest-ever cumulative interim dividend to ₹15,411 crore for FY26 so far.
If you own shares (or dream of investing), it's proof that strong performance can mean real returns.
The record date for getting this dividend is February 18, 2026, and payment will happen within 30 days.