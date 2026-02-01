OPEC+ extends oil output freeze until March 2026

From April through December 2025, these countries raised production quotas by about 2.9 million barrels per day, but with demand dipping seasonally, they're hitting pause. This could support steadier (or even higher) Brent crude prices for a while—especially since there's extra uncertainty from places like Iran and Venezuela.

Brent crude just hit $71.89 a barrel

Brent crude just hit $71.89 a barrel—the highest since last October—supported by rising tensions over Iran and supply disruptions in Kazakhstan, where the Tengiz oilfield is being restarted in stages.

For now, OPEC+ is waiting to see how things look next quarter before making any more moves.