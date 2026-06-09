OpenAI Anthropic NVIDIA raise H-1B filings after $100,000 fee blocked
OpenAI, Anthropic, and NVIDIA are filing way more H-1B visa applications this year, showing just how fierce the battle for AI talent has become.
This jump comes after a US court blocked a hefty $100,000 fee for overseas applicants and new rules now favor higher-paid professionals.
Meanwhile, big tech names like Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are actually cutting back on their filings.
AI H-1B filings diverge
Anthropic led the pack with its applications jumping from 10 to 59 in a year.
OpenAI went from 20 to 63, while NVIDIA climbed from 641 to 765.
These numbers show that AI companies are doubling down on global talent even as US immigration rules shift.
On the flip side, Meta's filings dropped slightly to 1,715; Microsoft fell by 20% to 1,993; Amazon by 30% to 4,241; and Google saw the biggest drop, down 64% to just 1,844.