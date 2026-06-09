OpenAI Anthropic NVIDIA raise H-1B filings after $100,000 fee blocked

AI H-1B filings diverge

Anthropic led the pack with its applications jumping from 10 to 59 in a year.

OpenAI went from 20 to 63, while NVIDIA climbed from 641 to 765.

These numbers show that AI companies are doubling down on global talent even as US immigration rules shift.

On the flip side, Meta's filings dropped slightly to 1,715; Microsoft fell by 20% to 1,993; Amazon by 30% to 4,241; and Google saw the biggest drop, down 64% to just 1,844.