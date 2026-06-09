OpenAI files for US IPO, says going public 1 option
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just quietly filed for a US IPO, sharing the news on X before rumors could spread.
It hasn't set a date yet and says going public is just one option on the table.
OpenAI may stay private, Anthropic files
OpenAI might stay private longer to focus on its goals, since CEO Sam Altman has said an IPO could help fund its next big AI moves.
Meanwhile, other tech companies are jumping in: Anthropic just filed for its own IPO after a massive $65 billion raise, and SpaceX is speeding toward its listing too.