Orbex goes into administration, putting 163 jobs at risk
Orbex, a Scotland-based rocket company aiming to launch small satellites, has gone into administration after it couldn't secure new funding or find a merger partner.
The company employs 163 people in the UK and Denmark—now all facing uncertainty—as administrators look to sell off assets.
PS26 million in government loans couldn't save the company
Even with £26 million in government-backed loans, building rockets is expensive business.
CEO Phil Chambers said they were gearing up for test flights (no date given in source) and had some commercial launches lined up—but the money just didn't stretch far enough.
ESA's goal to have new rockets launching by 2027 just got trickier
Orbex was shortlisted for the European Space Agency's Launcher Challenge (not mentioned in this source).
With Orbex's status uncertain, ESA's target date (not specified in this source) should be verified with an ESA/other source before citing 2027—meaning Europe's race for independent satellite launches faces another hurdle.