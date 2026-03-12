Pakistan, IMF make progress in $1.2bn bailout talks
The IMF and Pakistan have made solid progress in talks that could unlock more than $1 billion in financial support by the end of April.
The discussions, which started in Karachi and Islamabad but later shifted online due to security concerns, are aimed at helping Pakistan tackle its ongoing economic challenges.
IMF's assessment of Pakistan's economy crucial for funding
IMF advisers reviewed how Pakistan's economy has been doing, focusing on government spending, macroeconomic stability and related indicators, energy sector health, and how global conflicts are affecting costs.
Their assessment is key for deciding if Pakistan gets the next round of funding.
Potential disbursement could ease fiscal burden on Pakistan
If all goes well, Pakistan could receive $1 billion from the Extended Fund Facility and another $200 million from a sustainability fund.
The disbursement could provide fiscal relief to vulnerable households.
Ongoing discussions also address tax targets and budget proposals
Talks also covered tax targets and budget proposals and the broad contours of the upcoming budget as global economic uncertainty continues.
No final agreement yet, but both sides plan to keep working toward a deal soon.