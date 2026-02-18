Paramount's board prefers Netflix over Warner Bros.: Report
Business
Warner Bros. Discovery is back at the negotiating table with Paramount, giving them until February 23 to top their $108.4 billion all-cash offer—which covers a big breakup fee to Netflix and promises extra payouts for shareholders down the line.
'Whoever wins this battle will shape Hollywood's future'
Whoever wins this battle will shape Hollywood's future—and decide what happens to CNN.
Paramount wants everything, including cable channels, while Netflix is after just the studios and streaming side (excluding the linear networks, which WBD would spin off as Discovery Global).
The board likes Netflix's $27.75 per share offer, but both deals face tough regulatory checks before anything's final.