Paytm to hire 4,000 across product, tech and AI teams

Paytm profitable amid layoffs, regulatory fallout

This comes right after Paytm brought on more than 800 people, even though they are laying off about 400 employees after appraisals.

The company is still bouncing back from regulatory trouble that led to over 4,500 job cuts in the previous year.

Despite all this, Paytm has stayed profitable for four straight quarters and keeps expanding into loans and investments to stay ahead in India's fintech scene.