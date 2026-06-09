Paytm to hire 4,000 across product, tech and AI teams
Business
Paytm just announced it's adding 4,000 new roles over the next nine months, mainly in product, tech, and AI teams.
This move will grow their workforce by 10% as they double down on artificial intelligence and expand their merchant network.
The hiring push runs until March 2027.
Paytm profitable amid layoffs, regulatory fallout
This comes right after Paytm brought on more than 800 people, even though they are laying off about 400 employees after appraisals.
The company is still bouncing back from regulatory trouble that led to over 4,500 job cuts in the previous year.
Despite all this, Paytm has stayed profitable for four straight quarters and keeps expanding into loans and investments to stay ahead in India's fintech scene.