Paytm to hire 4,000 by March 2027 to expand AI

Paytm cuts about 400 employees

At the same time, Paytm is letting go of around 400 employees after performance reviews, a move tied to ongoing restructuring since its banking arm was shut down in April.

Despite tough times (including losing more than 4,500 jobs earlier), Paytm has managed four straight profitable quarters.

Still, its stock price remains still down more than 50% from its IPO price in 2021.