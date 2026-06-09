Paytm to hire 4,000 by March 2027 to expand AI
Business
Paytm is gearing up for a big hiring push, planning to add 4,000 new roles by March 2027.
These jobs will include product, tech, and AI roles as the company doubles down on expanding its merchant network and artificial intelligence.
With more than 800 new hires already onboarded recently, Paytm's workforce is set to grow by about 10%.
Paytm cuts about 400 employees
At the same time, Paytm is letting go of around 400 employees after performance reviews, a move tied to ongoing restructuring since its banking arm was shut down in April.
Despite tough times (including losing more than 4,500 jobs earlier), Paytm has managed four straight profitable quarters.
Still, its stock price remains still down more than 50% from its IPO price in 2021.