Pentagon blacklists Alibaba, BYD and Baidu over military ties Business Jun 09, 2026

The US Pentagon just added big Chinese names, Alibaba, BYD, and Baidu, to its blacklist of companies it believes have ties to China's military.

This is part of a push to limit how civilian tech and expertise might help China's defense sector.

The list now covers 188 companies (up from 134 last year), including new additions like RoboSense Technology and Unitree Robotics.