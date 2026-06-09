Perplexity commits to 2028 IPO despite Anthropic and OpenAI filings Business Jun 09, 2026

AI startup Perplexity isn't changing its mind about going public in 2028, even as the market gets a little shaky after Anthropic and OpenAI's IPO filings.

CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC, "Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case."

He also mentioned SpaceX's upcoming IPO could set the tone for how AI companies debut on the stock market.