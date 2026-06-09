Perplexity commits to 2028 IPO despite Anthropic and OpenAI filings
Business
AI startup Perplexity isn't changing its mind about going public in 2028, even as the market gets a little shaky after Anthropic and OpenAI's IPO filings.
CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC, "Agnostic of these two companies, we were planning for something in 2028, so that still remains the case."
He also mentioned SpaceX's upcoming IPO could set the tone for how AI companies debut on the stock market.
Aravind Srinivas says Perplexity financially stable
Srinivas says Perplexity is financially solid and doesn't feel pressured to speed things up.
He added that it's important for Anthropic and OpenAI to have successful IPOs because "it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well," and he feels confident they will since both companies are performing strongly.