Now diesel breaches the Rs. 100/liter mark in Rajasthan

Nikita Gupta
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 02:45 pm
Diesel price on Saturday breached the Rs. 100 per liter mark in Rajasthan after yet another increase in fuel rates, which also led to Karnataka becoming the seventh state to record Rs. 100 a liter petrol. Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per liter and diesel by 23 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol is priced at Rs. 99.39 per liter in Bengaluru

Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Davanagere, Shimoga, and Chikmagalur in Karnataka recorded petrol prices over Rs. 100 per liter. In the state capital, Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs. 99.39 per liter and diesel at Rs. 92.27. Petrol in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan is sold at Rs. 107.22 a liter and diesel costs Rs. 100.05. Premium petrol sells for Rs. 110.50 a liter.

The hike, 23rd since May 4, pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs. 96.12 a liter, while diesel is now priced at Rs. 86.98 per liter. Petrol now costs Rs. 102.30 a liter in Mumbai and diesel comes for Rs. 94.39. Petrol costs Rs. 99.27 a liter in Srinagar, Rs. 99.96 in Hyderabad, and Rs. 101.73 in Leh. Diesel comes for Rs. 93.66 a liter in Leh.

On May 4, state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in five states including West Bengal. Since then petrol price has risen by Rs. 5.72 per liter and diesel by Rs. 6.25 a liter. Oil companies revise fuel rates based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days.

