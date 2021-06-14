Home / News / Business News / Hyderabad is second metro city to see Rs. 100/liter petrol
Business

Hyderabad is second metro city to see Rs. 100/liter petrol

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 04:41 pm
Hyderabad is second metro city to see Rs. 100/liter petrol
Petrol now costs Rs. 100.20 per liter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad on Monday became the second metro city in the country where petrol price crossed Rs. 100 per liter mark after fuel prices were raised yet again. Petrol in the city is now priced at Rs. 100.20 per liter and diesel at Rs. 95.14. Petrol price was hiked by 29 paise per liter and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification.

In this article
Price hike

Petrol now costs Rs. 102.58 a liter in Mumbai

The hike, 24th in six weeks, pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs. In Delhi, petrol comes for Rs. 96.41 a liter, while diesel is priced at Rs. 87.28. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country to cross Rs. 100-mark. Petrol now costs Rs. 102.58 a liter in the city and diesel comes for Rs. 94.70.

Taxes

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Petrol retails at over Rs. 100 per liter mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar

Petrol and diesel are costliest in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting Rs. 100 a liter mark in mid-February and on Saturday diesel also crossed the psychological mark. Petrol in the city is sold at Rs. 107.53 a liter and diesel comes for Rs. 100.37. Premium petrol sells for Rs. 110.81 a liter and same grade diesel at Rs. 104.03.

Further details

Petrol prices have risen by Rs. 6.01/liter since May 4

State-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision on May 4 that they observed during assembly elections. In 24 increases since then, petrol price has risen by Rs. 6.01 per liter and diesel by Rs. 6.55. Oil companies revise fuel rates based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days and foreign exchange rates.

