PFRDA launches RIS 2026 letting NPS withdraw until age 85

NPS SPR and SUR payout options

There are two ways to take out your money: Systematic Payout Rate (SPR), which starts at 4% per year based on life expectancy but may shrink over time, and Systematic Unit Redemption (SUR), which offers steady payouts but depends on market ups and downs.

SPR works well if you have other income and want bigger payouts early on; SUR is better if you like predictable cash flow.

Plus, whatever is left can go to your nominees or be withdrawn as a lump sum later.