Pharma GCCs use AI to cut drug development times: Report
Pharma Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are now using AI to cut drug development times from 10-15 years to 9-13 years, according to a new report.
This shift means scientists can spend less time on repetitive tasks and more on real breakthroughs.
AI's role in R&D
AI helps speed up early research—like finding targets and testing compounds—by as much as 5-6 years.
It also makes clinical trials faster and smarter, with better patient matching and real-time data, shaving off another 4-6 years and improving success rates.
India is home to over 150 healthcare GCCs
India hosts over 150 healthcare GCCs with about 300,000 professionals leading projects from discovery to digital health.
Thanks to AI, these centers have also managed to bring R&D costs down significantly, making new treatments more affordable and accessible.