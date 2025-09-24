Next Article
PhonePe files for $1.5 billion IPO; Tata 1mg eyes $200 million
Business
Big moves are happening in Indian fintech: PhonePe has quietly filed for an IPO with SEBI, aiming to raise $1.5 billion at a $15 billion valuation.
Meanwhile, Tata 1mg is looking to bring in $200 million from global investors as both companies gear up for the next stage of growth.
PhonePe's evolution and Tata 1mg's funding challenges
PhonePe, now more than just a payments app (it's backed by Walmart), offers credit, insurance, and wealth management—and just got a payment aggregator license from RBI.
Over at Tata 1mg, expansion plans need $125 million, but investors are pushing its valuation down from $1.25 billion to about $750-800 million.
If outside funding doesn't work out, Tata Sons might step in with internal support to keep things moving.