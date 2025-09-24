PhonePe files for $1.5 billion IPO; Tata 1mg eyes $200 million

PhonePe's evolution and Tata 1mg's funding challenges

PhonePe, now more than just a payments app (it's backed by Walmart), offers credit, insurance, and wealth management—and just got a payment aggregator license from RBI.

Over at Tata 1mg, expansion plans need $125 million, but investors are pushing its valuation down from $1.25 billion to about $750-800 million.

If outside funding doesn't work out, Tata Sons might step in with internal support to keep things moving.