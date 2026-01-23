Piramal Finance's Q3 profit jumps, thanks to bigger business
Piramal Finance just posted a huge jump in profits for October-December 2025: ₹401 crore, compared to ₹39 crore in the year-ago quarter (October-December 2024).
The main drivers? More money managed (AUM up 23%) and a better net interest margin, which hit 6.3%.
Operating costs rose slightly but didn't slow things down.
What's behind the numbers?
Their core net interest income shot up by 31% to ₹1,227 crore, and other income grew by 23%.
The company is aiming higher too—return on assets under management is at 1.9%, with a goal of reaching 3%.
Plus, they've kept overdue loans steady at just 0.8%.
What's next for Piramal Finance?
Managing Director Jairam Sridharan sounds upbeat about the future.
He said the recent rating upgrade and lower cost of funds will help the NIMs going ahead.
The company has managed to stay profitable while keeping its loans in good shape—a solid sign for what's ahead.