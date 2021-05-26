PlayStation 5 pre-orders open again on May 27 in India

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 26, 2021, 01:10 pm

Sony PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order on May 27

Sony's latest and greatest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 has been particularly hard to get. However, a Sony retailer in India that accepted pre-orders for the console on May 17 announced that pre-orders will be accepted again starting May 27 at 12 PM. The retailer's website only lists the Disc Edition of the console and not the Digital Edition.

Hard to get

Console has been impossible to purchase due to supply woes

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been notoriously hard to purchase since its launch in India in February 2021. This is due to immense demand and also supply woes caused by pandemic-related import restrictions and the global chip shortage that has taken a toll on smartphone manufacturers and even carmakers. Now, Sony Center (ShopAtSC) appears to have secured a shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles.

First pre-order

Both Digital and Disc Edition were available on May 17

The retailer first began accepting pre-orders on May 17. All the consoles available for pre-order that day sold out within seconds. At the time, both the Digital and Disc Edition of the console were available. The retailer had promised that those who successfully placed orders can expect the deliveries to commence from May 24. The retailer has also deployed countermeasures to deter scalpers.

Do you know?

These sales aren't considered an official restock from Sony

The May 17 sale was the first PlayStation 5 sale since its launch in India. The Digital and Disc Editions retailed for Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 49,990 respectively. News18 reports that ShopAtSC is a third-party retailer and this isn't an official restock from Sony.

Details

Only the Disc Edition will be available on May 27

ShopAtSC has reportedly listed only the Disc Edition of the PlayStation 5 for pre-orders on May 27. It is surprising that the retailer will have conducted two sales (just 10 days apart) for a console that has been unavailable at major retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart. Meanwhile, not everyone can try to buy a PlayStation 5 on May 27.

One per customer

Restrictions are in place to deter resellers and scalpers

In an attempt to discourage resellers and hoarders. the Sony retailer will not allow a single customer to purchase more than one unit of the console. Additionally, those who previously purchased a PlayStation 5 on the retailer's website will not be allowed to purchase another console on May 27. The restriction also applies to those who purchased the Digital Edition in the last restock.