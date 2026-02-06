'Policy rates will go down further': RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just shared that key policy rates are likely to stay low for a while, and could drop even more.
As he put it, "The policy rates will continue to be at low levels for a long period of time (and) they will go down even further."
The central bank's team also decided to keep the repo rate steady at 5.25% after the latest Union Budget.
Rates already cut by 125 basis points
This move comes after the RBI already cut rates by 125 basis points since early 2025, aiming to keep borrowing affordable.
Inflation is expected to stay in check—projected at 4.0% in Q1 and 4.2% in Q2 of 2026-27—while a recent US trade deal might give India's economy a small boost.
Hopes that new budget data centers could attract foreign investment
Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar says they will be able to manage the government borrowing program comfortably.
Plus, slower transmission on the deposit side and falling fixed deposit rates are on their radar, along with hopes that new Budget data centers could attract more foreign investment.