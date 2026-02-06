'Policy rates will go down further': RBI Governor Business Feb 06, 2026

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just shared that key policy rates are likely to stay low for a while, and could drop even more.

As he put it, "The policy rates will continue to be at low levels for a long period of time (and) they will go down even further."

The central bank's team also decided to keep the repo rate steady at 5.25% after the latest Union Budget.