Pride Hotels gets SEBI nod for ₹1,000cr IPO

Pride Hotels is a fast-growing hospitality chain. They've expanded from 19 to 34 hotels since 2019 and now operate over 2,700 rooms across India.

Why the IPO matters

The IPO includes fresh shares worth ₹260 crore and an offer-for-sale by promoters. There's also a chance of raising another ₹52 crore before the official launch.

Most of this money will go into renovating six key hotels in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai—plus paying off some debt and funding future plans.