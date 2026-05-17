Prudential plc to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance
Business
Bharti Enterprises announced that Prudential plc has agreed to acquire a 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance.
The move combines Prudential's global experience with Bharti Life's local know-how, aiming to make life and health insurance more accessible across India.
Partnership to improve products, expand reach
This deal is expected to fast-track Bharti Life's growth and deepen ties between India and the UK
Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shared that the partnership will help improve products and expand their reach to meet changing customer needs.
With only a low percentage of Indians currently covered by life insurance and digital adoption on the rise, there is huge potential for better financial protection in the country.