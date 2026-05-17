Prudential plc to acquire 75% stake in Bharti Life Insurance

Partnership to improve products, expand reach

This deal is expected to fast-track Bharti Life's growth and deepen ties between India and the UK

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, shared that the partnership will help improve products and expand their reach to meet changing customer needs.

With only a low percentage of Indians currently covered by life insurance and digital adoption on the rise, there is huge potential for better financial protection in the country.