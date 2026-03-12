PSBs outperform private banks in lending growth

PSBs' market share rises to 54.4%

A big part of this boost comes from improved asset quality and a comeback in corporate lending.

State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda stood out as top performers, helping push up PSBs' market share even more.

Even though their funding mix isn't ideal, PSBs still grew their net interest income and posted higher returns on assets than many midsized private rivals, helped along by treasury gains and recovering old loans.