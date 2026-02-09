Public sector banks report record quarterly profit
Public sector banks (PSBs) just pulled off their highest-ever quarterly profit—₹52,603 crore for October to December 2025.
That's an 18% year-on-year jump (vs Oct-Dec 2024).
SBI led the way with ₹21,028 crore profit, making up 40% of the total and seeing its own numbers climb by nearly 25%.
PSB profits already at ₹1.46 lakh crore this fiscal
It's not just SBI—other PSBs like Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India also saw profits soar, ranging from about 32% to 56%.
For the first nine months of FY26, PSB profits have already reached ₹1.46 lakh crore.
With SBI shares hitting a record high and Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju predicting total profits will cross ₹2 lakh crore this fiscal year (FY26), it's clear public banking is having a moment—and that could mean more stability and growth for everyone.