Public sector banks report record quarterly profit

PSB profits already at ₹1.46 lakh crore this fiscal

It's not just SBI—other PSBs like Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India also saw profits soar, ranging from about 32% to 56%.

For the first nine months of FY26, PSB profits have already reached ₹1.46 lakh crore.

With SBI shares hitting a record high and Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju predicting total profits will cross ₹2 lakh crore this fiscal year (FY26), it's clear public banking is having a moment—and that could mean more stability and growth for everyone.