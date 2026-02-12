Pune man loses ₹1.15cr in WhatsApp trading scam
Business
A 48-year-old laundry business owner from Pune lost ₹1.15 crore after joining a WhatsApp group run by scammers pretending to be share market experts.
They lured him with promises of trading tips and fake profit screenshots, got him to download a fraudulent app, and convinced him to transfer money over five weeks—all while showing made-up returns.
Pune cyber crime police investigating
When he tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters demanded huge "tax" and processing fees, making it clear he'd been duped.
The case is now with Pune Cyber Crime Police, who've filed an FIR and are investigating.
Authorities and SEBI are warning people to stay alert for similar WhatsApp trading scams that mimic real investment platforms but don't require Demat accounts.