PVR Inox returns to profit, posts ₹10.55 crore net profit

Solid numbers but shares slip

The company's EBITDA rose 28% to ₹612 crore, and operating margins improved to 33.5%.

However, revenue from movie production and distribution nearly halved to ₹55.1 crore.

Even with these solid numbers, PVR Inox shares slipped 1.4% recently and are down 18% so far this year, indicating that the market may still be a bit cautious.