PVR Inox returns to profit, posts ₹10.55 crore net profit
Business
PVR Inox Cinemas is back in the black, posting a net profit of ₹10.55 crore for July-September 2025, after a ₹12.1 crore loss in the same period last year.
Their revenue jumped 12.3% to ₹1,823 crore, mostly thanks to movie ticket sales, which brought in ₹1,800 crore—up from ₹1,579 crore last year.
Solid numbers but shares slip
The company's EBITDA rose 28% to ₹612 crore, and operating margins improved to 33.5%.
However, revenue from movie production and distribution nearly halved to ₹55.1 crore.
Even with these solid numbers, PVR Inox shares slipped 1.4% recently and are down 18% so far this year, indicating that the market may still be a bit cautious.