Qualcomm Ventures to invest $150 million in Indian deep-tech startups
Qualcomm Ventures is putting $150 million into Indian deep-tech startups, aiming to make affordable on-device AI for the country's 1.4 billion people.
Managing director Rama Bethmangalkar shared that this funding will move faster than before, thanks to growing demand for AI infrastructure and semiconductors.
They're focused on on-device AI, helping with engineering know-how
Their focus is on on-device AI that keeps things affordable, private, and secure.
Beyond just money, they help startups with engineering know-how and getting products to market—something they've already done with IdeaForge and Cavli Wireless.
They've invested in over 300 companies worldwide
With a presence in over 190 countries, Qualcomm Ventures connects Indian startups to global supply chains and customers.
They've invested in over 300 companies worldwide—around 150 are active at any point in time—and early bets like MapmyIndia going public show how much the ecosystem has grown.