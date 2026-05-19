R K Swamy reports Q4 profit ₹16cr and revenue ₹104cr
Business
R K Swamy, a major player in advertising and marketing, just reported a fourth-quarter profit of ₹16 crore, up from ₹12 crore last year.
Its revenue also jumped 19.5%, hitting ₹104 crore for the quarter.
R K Swamy FY26 profits ₹22cr
For all of fiscal 2026, profits climbed to ₹22 crore and revenue reached ₹351 crore.
The company credits its integrated services, like creative, media, data analytics, and market research, for this boost.
Leadership also highlighted new investments in its CX Centre and Brand and Marketing Consulting Group as key growth moves.
R K Swamy appoints Ramesh Narayan
To strengthen its board, R K Swamy has brought on industry veteran Ramesh Narayan as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director.