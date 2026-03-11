Raajmarg Infra's ₹6,000cr IPO sees only 16% subscription
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust, backed by NHAI, kicked off its ₹6,000 crore IPO this week but saw only 16% subscription on day one.
The price is set at ₹99 to ₹100 per unit, with bids coming in for just over 3.3 crore units out of the 21.3 crore available.
Institutional investors showed the most interest, making up 20% of subscriptions. Non-institutional investors were about 5% and retail investors were about 0% (as of 11 March 2026).
Most of the issue is reserved for big institutional buyers (about 59%), while retail and others have smaller quotas.
IPO closes on Friday, March 13
The IPO closes on Friday, March 13, 2026. Share allotment happens on March 18, refunds go out by March 20, and shares hit accounts on March 23. Listing is set for March 24 on BSE and NSE.
The minimum you can invest is ₹15,000 (that's one lot of 150 units).
What do proceeds from the issue go toward?
Launched late last year under NHAI's wing, Raajmarg Infra manages five toll roads totaling about 260km, across Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.
Proceeds will be used to infuse debt and equity into the project SPV to pay the concession value to NHAI, with a small portion for general corporate purposes.