Rajiv Bajaj to exit Bajaj Finserv board after July 31
Business
Rajiv Bajaj, the longtime managing director of Bajaj Auto, has announced he will leave his nonexecutive director role at Bajaj Finserv after the company's annual general meeting on July 31, 2026.
The news came in a regulatory filing Tuesday.
Rajiv Bajaj remains Bajaj Auto MD
Bajaj says he is taking on more at Bajaj Auto, including new businesses and overseeing KTM's acquisition, so he will not have time for extra board roles.
He will stay on as managing director of Bajaj Auto, where he has led global growth for more than 30 years.
Earlier, in April 2026, he said he would not seek re-election to the Bajaj Finance board at its AGM.