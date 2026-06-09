Rajiv Bajaj to exit Bajaj Finserv board after July 31

Rajiv Bajaj remains Bajaj Auto MD

Bajaj says he is taking on more at Bajaj Auto, including new businesses and overseeing KTM's acquisition, so he will not have time for extra board roles.

He will stay on as managing director of Bajaj Auto, where he has led global growth for more than 30 years.

Earlier, in April 2026, he said he would not seek re-election to the Bajaj Finance board at its AGM.