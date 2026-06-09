Rapido to add 300 cities across India by December 2027
Business
Rapido, the popular ride-hailing app, just announced plans to launch in 300 additional cities across India by December 2027.
After already rolling out in 300 cities over the last year and a half, it's now aiming to ramp up from 3 million rides a month to 5 million soon.
Rapido expansion enables local earning opportunities
This big expansion means more people in smaller towns can earn as Rapido "captains" (about a quarter of drivers use their earnings for essentials like tuition or rent, often working flexible hours).
With $240 million recently raised, Rapido is also planning new services like e-rickshaws and parcel delivery, making it easier for folks to find work close to home without moving to big cities.