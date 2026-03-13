Rapido's food delivery service 'Ownly' begins rolling out in Bengaluru Business Mar 13, 2026

Rapido, the urban mobility (ride-hailing) startup, is now rolling out its own food delivery service called Ownly.

The move is all about expanding beyond rides and logistics and comes as Rapido looks to raise up to $600 million in fresh funding led by Prosus, with Accel India and WestBridge Capital also joining.