Rapido's food delivery service 'Ownly' begins rolling out in Bengaluru
Business
Rapido, the urban mobility (ride-hailing) startup, is now rolling out its own food delivery service called Ownly.
The move is all about expanding beyond rides and logistics and comes as Rapido looks to raise up to $600 million in fresh funding led by Prosus, with Accel India and WestBridge Capital also joining.
How Ownly is different from other players in segment
Ownly has begun rolling out in Bengaluru by keeping commissions low for restaurants and working closely with them, while established rivals use a range of tactics, including discounts, subscriptions and new delivery formats.
By tapping into its existing rider network, Rapido hopes to grow without relying on big offers, aiming for a win-win for both riders and restaurants.