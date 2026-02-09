RBI doubles limit for collateral-free loans to small businesses
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has doubled the limit for collateral-free loans to micro and small enterprises—from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.
Starting April 2026, if you run a small business, you can borrow up to ₹20 lakh from banks without putting up any security.
The goal? To make it easier for new and growing businesses to get the cash they need, faster.
What this means for you
Banks now have to offer up to ₹20 lakh in unsecured loans for manufacturing and service businesses—including those under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.
If your track record is solid, some lenders might even go up to ₹25 lakh, depending on their rules.
Why this matters
India's small business sector is booming—by December 2025, credit given out hit over ₹10 lakh crore (a 30% year-on-year increase, vs end-December 2024).
With these changes and extra credit guarantees for banks, it should be simpler (and less risky) for young entrepreneurs or anyone dreaming of starting something new to actually get funded.