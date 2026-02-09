RBI doubles limit for collateral-free loans to small businesses Business Feb 09, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has doubled the limit for collateral-free loans to micro and small enterprises—from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Starting April 2026, if you run a small business, you can borrow up to ₹20 lakh from banks without putting up any security.

The goal? To make it easier for new and growing businesses to get the cash they need, faster.