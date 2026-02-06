RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means
The Reserve Bank of India just pressed pause on lowering interest rates, keeping the repo rate steady at 5.25%.
After a year of making loans cheaper, this move signals confidence in the economy—India's growth is projected at about 7.3-7.4% depending on the measure and period, and CPI inflation is low—about 1.3% in December, while the RBI has raised its fiscal CPI inflation forecast to around 2.1%.
Budget, trade deal boost RBI's growth outlook
A couple of big things influenced this: the Union Budget focused on growth, and a new India-US trade deal could augur well for the economic outlook and support exports.
Even as external uncertainty and geopolitical headwinds persist, the RBI wants to see how earlier rate cuts play out before making any more moves.
Their Monetary Policy Committee says they'll keep watching the data and adjust if needed.
What's next for the markets?
Markets are now watching closely to see if this is a long-term stop or just a short break from cuts.
With inflation below the RBI target and growth looking solid, RBI is sticking with a data-dependent, cautious approach—so expect careful moves rather than surprises ahead.