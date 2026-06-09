RBI moves may attract $50 billion, stabilize 2035 bond yields
Business
Indian government bonds are looking stronger this week, with the 2035 bond yield expected to stay between 6.92% and 6.98%.
This positive outlook follows new moves by the Reserve Bank of India designed to attract more foreign money into government securities; analysts say these steps could bring in around $50 billion, helping nearly negate pressure on India's balance of payment for this financial year.
Oil dips to $94 per barrel
Oil prices dipped again, with prices now at $94 per barrel and likely to hover soon.
Since India imports about 90% of its oil, cheaper rates are a big relief for the economy and could help keep things stable for everyone.