RBI moves may attract $50 billion, stabilize 2035 bond yields Business Jun 09, 2026

Indian government bonds are looking stronger this week, with the 2035 bond yield expected to stay between 6.92% and 6.98%.

This positive outlook follows new moves by the Reserve Bank of India designed to attract more foreign money into government securities; analysts say these steps could bring in around $50 billion, helping nearly negate pressure on India's balance of payment for this financial year.